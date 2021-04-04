Speculation Continues To Swirl About Aaron Rodgers’ Future

Aaron Rodgers will be the Green Bay Packers‘ quarterback in 2021, but the longterm future of the superstar quarterback is pretty unclear at the moment.

Green Bay has yet to re-work Rodgers’ contract as reports indicate that he would prefer a longterm extension with the franchise.

“I can’t really get into specific players. We’ve been able to create room with others,” Packers CEO Mark Murphy said, per Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal.

That was an odd response from Murphy, considering what he’s said about other players and their contract situations.

Rodgers himself had an honest admission about his future earlier this week.

“So far it has definitely been my team,” Rodgers told Kenny Mayne. “I said last year I didn’t know if that was actually possible to be able to finish there. I still feel like that’s kind of where we are at. I don’t know that a lot of that is in my hands. I guess we’ll just see where it goes.”

The speculation with Rodgers and his future in Green Bay has now led to people wondering what might happen if Jeopardy! offers the quarterback the full-time gig. Rodgers is set to guest host for the popular game show for the next two weeks.

Here’s what Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk had to say:

The possibility undoubtedly has crossed his mind. And who would fault him for walking away from a job that has a handful of remaining years for something that he could do for 20, 30, 40 years or more, at eight-figure annual salaries? With Rodgers repeatedly making it clear that he has no interest in becoming an NFL analyst after his football career ends, the best path to big money post-playing would come from pouncing on an opportunity like Jeopardy, even if the timing isn’t entirely perfect.

Rodgers, meanwhile, is just excited to host the show.

“I watched hours and hours and hours of episodes,” Rodgers told Demovsky, via ESPN.com. “Luckily Netflix has a few seasons, and I went back to DVR. But I had to watch from a different perspective — from Alex’s perspective. I couldn’t watch it as a fan anymore.”

Rodgers’ guest hosting duties will begin on Monday.

His future in Green Bay, meanwhile, is far less certain.