State Of Mississippi Authorities Confirm Brett Favre Story

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has been the center of a lot of attention lately over reportedly failing to pay back welfare funds to the state of Mississippi that went unused. But now the state itself has confirmed that the story is true.

Speaking to the Associated Press, a spokesman for Mississippi Auditor Shad White revealed that despite Favre making a verbal commitment to return the money, he has not returned the rest of it. Of the $1.1 million he received from the state that went unused, $500,000 was returned but another $600,000 remains unreturned.

“After the initial media dustup, he stroked a check for $500 grand and gave a commitment, a voluntary commitment, to repay the rest in the coming months,” spokesman Logan Reeves said, via ESPN. “And then, that didn’t happen.”

Favre is not under any criminal investigation relating to this matter. Reeves also made it clear that Favre’s pledge to return the money is not legally binding.

“He’s under no obligation to do so, other than him giving his word,” Reeves said.

But that isn’t to say that Brett Favre is in the clear. Reeves said that the case is being given over to the federal Office of the Inspector General. That office will determine whether Favre must repay the money.

Favre himself has not addressed the situation, nor have any designated representatives.

This situation won’t be resolved quickly. It could be months before a determination is made on Favre.