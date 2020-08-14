Stephen A. Smith Names His Preferred Destination For Aaron Rodgers

Stephen A. Smith loves to get on the nerves of Dallas Cowboys fans. But he may have just turned the Green Bay Packers fans into enemies for life with his recent suggestion for Aaron Rodgers.

On Friday’s edition of First Take, Smith and his co-hosts addressed Brett Favre’s recent suggestion that Rodgers finish his career with a division rival like the Chicago Bears (as he did with the Minnesota Vikings). As one of Rodgers’ biggest fans, Smith was completely on board with Rodgers going to Chicago and sticking it to the Packers.

“Of course it’s not a bad idea for him to be with the Chicago Bears,” Smith said. “It not a bad idea for him to be with anybody (else) considering the way the Green Bay Packers have treated him. This is a man who has been carrying this franchise on his shoulders for a decade. The lack of appreciation – flagrant – that they have exercised in his direction, is so glaring to me. He should tell them to ‘kick rocks and get me the hell out of here.’

“Would I like to see him in Chicago? Sure, because that’s obviously a nemesis for the Green Bay Packers within the same division (and) a heated rivalry. And if you’re not gonna be appreciated by the Green Bay Packers, what better way to snub your nose at them than to go up against them representing their heated rival and taking them out in any way you possibly could.?”

Rodgers would be far from the first NFL star to finish his career with another team. As mentioned earlier, he wouldn’t even be the first all-time great Packer to finish his career with a division rival.

Rodgers is still locked in as Green Bay’s starter for at least another year or two. But he’s going to have first-round pick Jordan Love potentially breathing down his neck the entire time.

If Rodgers decides to stick it to Green Bay at some point, it’d be hard to deny him his revenge.