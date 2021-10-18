Stephen A. Smith Has Big Trade Suggestion For Packers

If Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns wind up parting ways, Stephen A. Smith knows just the landing spot for the star receiver.

On First Take this morning, Smith repeated a suggestion he originally made last week. He wants to see the Green Bay Packers go out and trade for Beckham to give Aaron Rodgers another premier weapon.

Smith called it almost “unfair” to have Rodgers working with Beckham, a move that he thinks would put Green Bay over the top.

“I promise y’all, if Odell Beckham Jr. winds up on the Green Bay Packers, the Green Bay Packers are going to the Super Bowl,” Smith told Ryan Clark and Michael Irvin.

The Packers’ offense is playing well, but besides Davante Adams (46 receptions), no other wide receiver has more than Randall Cobb’s 11. Green Bay could surely use another perimeter piece.

Is Beckham the answer? It’s worth wondering if it’ll ever click for Beckham in Cleveland. In four games this season, he’s registered just 14 receptions for 203 yards and no touchdowns.

It might be better for him and the Browns to cut ties and give both sides a fresh start. We’ll see if the Packers try to make a move for the three-time Pro Bowler.