Stephen A. Smith Wants To See 1 NFL Team Trade For Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Even if Aaron Rodgers gets traded, Stephen A. Smith still wants him wearing green in 2023.

On First Take Wednesday morning, Smith outlined his case for why the Jets would be a good trade fit for the four-time NFL MVP, starting with a supporting cast that includes 2022 draft picks Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson and a strong defensive unit.

"I like the thought of him in a New York Jets uniform, you know why?" Smith said. "Because I like what Douglas and Saleh have put around the quarterback spot."

Smith also said that he feels the New York media environment would hold Rodgers accountable more than the one in Wisconsin has, which could have a positive impact on how the quarterback plays.

Stephen A. is not the first person to suggest the Jets as a landing spot for Rodgers. NBC Sports' Peter King said this week that Gang Green might be willing to pay a huge price to land the accomplished quarterback, one that could include multiple first-round picks.

"The Woody Johnson Jets, desperate for a star QB almost since the Broadway Joe days, would happily pay that freight, I’d guess," King wrote. "But would Rodgers accept a deal to the Jets? We shall see."

Rodgers didn't have much to say about the recent trade rumors during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday.

"I have some people that love to track that stuff, so I've been made aware of it," Rodgers told McAfee and A.J. Hawk.

Rodgers trade talk picked up in earnest over the weekend after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that it is a "very real" possibility this offseason.