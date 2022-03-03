Study Names The “Most Despised” Person In The NFL

There are a lot of NFL players who some fans like for different reasons, but a recent Twitter study tried to decipher who is the “most despised” person in the league.

Betting site BetOnline.ag recently ran what they termed a “semi-scientific” Twitter study to determine the most disliked person in the NFL. Their conclusion? It’s Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Per BetOnline, Rodgers catalogued over 266,000 negative tweets during the month of December, more than double the second most-disliked NFL figure, Antonio Brown.

“This conclusion was derived after more than a million tweets were analyzed by keyword association,” said a BetOnline statement. “Negative phrases such as “I hate Aaron Rodgers,” “Antonio Brown sucks,” “F**ck Roger Goodell,” “Cam Newton is horrible,” etc. were included in the study that spanned the month of December. “January and February were not included so the findings wouldn’t be swayed by the playoff participants.”

After Rodgers and Brown, Bill Belichick, Odell Beckham Jr. and Deshaun Watson rounded out the fop five. Commissioner Roger Goodell and owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Dan Snyder also all cracked the top 20.

Unfortunately, so did Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson and fiancée Brittany Matthews, making them the only people outside of the league on the list.