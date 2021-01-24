Sunday Weather Update For The NFC Championship Game

It’s not exactly Ice Bowl conditions in Green Bay, Wisconsin today, but we’ll be getting legit football weather for the NFC Championship Game.

According to Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, temperatures are expected to be in the high-20s when the game kicks off this afternoon. There was some snow overnight, and it gave Lambeau Field it’s iconic “Frozen Tundra” look.

“Good morning from Lambeau Field, where tarps are coming off the field,” Auman tweeted, added photos from inside the stadium. “Snow outside the stadium, but not where Bucs and Packers are playing today. Temps in high 20s. Playoff football weather to be sure.”

Lambeau Field won’t exactly be filled to the brim due to COVID-19 restrictions. But plenty of fans will be braving the frigid conditions to watch the Green Bay Packers take on the Buccaneers.

The NFC Championship Game will be the fifth appearance for the Packers in the last 11 seasons. But it will be the first one held at Lambeau Field since 2007.

As for the Bucs, it’s their first NFC Championship Game appearance since 2002.

It’s worth noting that the last time both teams won the NFC Championship Game, they both won Super Bowls.

The game will also be the long-awaited first postseason meeting between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Brady owns a 2-1 regular season edge over Rodgers, including a win over the Packers in the 2020 regular season.

The NFC Championship Game will be played at 3:05 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.