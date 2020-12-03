Packers’ Newest WR Has 2-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Tavon Austin is already developing some chemistry with Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers’ newest wide receiver is clearly happy to be playing with the legendary NFL quarterback. Austin joins a Packers team that is coming off a big win against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers has lacked depth at the wide receivers position for most of his time in Green Bay.

Austin, 29, has had an up-and-down NFL career, but he’ll provide Rodgers with a speedy weapon to use on offense.

Rodgers expressed excitement about the move while talking with Pat McAfee.

“I think the best thing you can do for any player is give him a role he can embrace,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Tuesday. “If we can find a role for Tavon, whether it’s returning or doing some fly-motion stuff and finding ways to get him the ball in space, I think it’ll be a great thing.”

Austin isn’t wasting any time trying to get on Rodgers’ good side.

The Packers’ newest wide receiver had a two-word message for Rodgers on Wednesday night: Happy birthday.

Packers fans are loving it.

“I like how you’re immediately all in with this team. Really trying to come into the family. A welcomed addition IMO. Wishing you the best of luck my man,” one fan tweeted.

Austin could make his debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.