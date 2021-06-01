Tedy Bruschi Has Blockbuster Suggestion For Aaron Rodgers, Julio Jones

Aaron Rodgers has grown tired playing for the Green Bay Packers. The same could be said for Julio Jones and his relationship with the Atlanta Falcons.

Both star players have made their intentions clear this off-season: they want out of their respective organizations. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported as much, regarding Rodgers, during day one of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jones rumors then became concrete when he told Shannon Sharpe on live on-air call last week that he’d like to be traded.

So where will the two star players end up for the 2021 season? Former NFL great Tedy Bruschi has a suggestion: team up and play together.

Bruschi said during Tuesday morning’s SportsCenter he believes Jones should pick up the phone and call Rodgers to try and orchestrate a “package deal.”

“If I were him, I’d be calling Aaron Rodgers and try to make this a package deal and that’s just the way I figure it,” Bruschi said regarding Jones, via 247Sports. “The NBA has done this forming super teams. Tom Brady started it last year bringing everybody to where he came, so I would call Aaron Rodgers and find out where ya thinking kid because I want to catch the balls from you.”

The only issue here is that neither Aaron Rodgers or Julio Jones have a no-trade clause, meaning they can’t just pick and choose where they’d like to play.

But as we’ve seen these past few years, players have all the leverage these days. If Jones and Rodgers want to play together, they could probably make it happen.

A Rodgers-to-Jones connection would be must-watch football.