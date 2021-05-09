Telling Details Emerge From The Packers’ Draft Strategy

While the Packers don’t appear to be interested in trading Aaron Rodgers, the writing could be on the wall in Green Bay.

Rodgers reportedly told the Packers that he did not want to return to the team in 2021. News of Rodgers’ intentions broke right before the NFL Draft. The NFL world has been buzzing ever since.

The Broncos have been the team mentioned the most for Rodgers.

“I think it’s better than 50-50 that it happens, and I can tell you that I know from Rodgers’ camp that Denver is his number one destination,” Benjamin Allbright said. “His preferred destination is the Denver Broncos.”

The Packers aren’t giving in just yet, though.

However, it appears that Green Bay might have seen this coming. According to a report, the Packers strongly considered drafting another quarterback as high as Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Packers reportedly discussed drafting another QB during the 2021 draft 👀 (Via @CBSSportsRadio, @TyDunne)pic.twitter.com/z9dMMFJ8ho — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 7, 2021

The Packers, of course, drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. That selection is believed to have played a major role in Rodgers’ feelings toward the front office.

Green Bay has just two quarterbacks on the roster at the moment. Rodgers is under contract for three more seasons, though the 2021 season could be his last in Green Bay.