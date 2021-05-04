Terry Bradshaw Has Another Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

Terry Bradshaw isn’t going to back down on his opinion of Aaron Rodgers anytime soon. In fact, Bradshaw even went as far as to double down on his previous comments surrounding the Packers quarterback during an appearance on The Herd on Tuesday.

The Rodgers-Packers situation has sparked a wide range of reactions. Bradshaw’s reaction is in the minority. The NFL legend is taking the Packers’ side, and even believes Rodgers is “weak” for how he’s handling the entire ordeal.

Bradshaw’s view isn’t anything surprising. He played during an era in which loyalty practically mattered more than compensation and even player-front office relationship. After all, Bradshaw spent his entire NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There’s nothing wrong with Bradshaw voicing displeasure with how Rodgers his handling this entire situation, but he may have taken things a bit too far during his appearance on The Herd on Tuesday. The Steelers legend critiqued Rodgers’ footwork in the midst of doubling down on his opinion of the Packers quarterback.

“I do believe that while Aaron Rodgers is a phenomenal player, he has probably the worst footwork I’ve ever seen for a starting QB… He’s coddled too much. He has no right to want to get the GM fired,” Bradshaw said on Tuesday.

This is pretty petty.

It’s one thing to criticize Aaron Rodgers for how he’s handling his relationship with the Green Bay Packers this off-season. It’s another to critique Rodgers’ on-field play.

Did Bradshaw forget who won last season’s MVP award? Who cares what Rodgers’ footwork looks like. Whatever he’s doing, he’s doing it right.

Regardless, it doesn’t look like Terry Bradshaw is going to let go of his distaste for Rodgers anytime soon. The NFL legend continues to talk down on the veteran quarterback.