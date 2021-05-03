Terry Bradshaw Has Brutally Honest Take On Aaron Rodgers

As Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers seemingly go to war over his status with the team, NFL legend and FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is firmly on the Packers’ side.

On Monday’s edition of “Moose & Maggie” on WFAN, Bradshaw said that Rodgers being upset at the Packers shows how “weak” he is. He said that Rodgers shouldn’t be holding grudges over who the Packers drafted

“With him being that upset shows me just how weak he is,” Bradshaw said. “Who the hell cares who you draft? He is a three-time MVP in the league and he’s worried about this guy they drafted last year [in the first round].”

The four-time Super Bowl champion believes that there’s more to the rift between Rodgers and the Packers than draft picks.

“I don’t know what was said behind the scenes,” he said. “I don’t know if he said, ‘Look I’ll play [in 2020] and then I want out of here,’ and they said, ‘Fine.’ Then he is the MVP of the league. None of us know unless he told some insiders and they are saying it. I don’t hear it. For him to be upset, my God, I don’t understand that.”

There are all kinds of reports out there over what it might taken for Rodgers to stay in or leave Green Bay. One belief is that he’ll only stay if GM Brian Gutekunst is fired. Another is that he just wants a contract extension. And another is that he’s leaving no matter what.

It’s a messy situation and one that’s quickly changing the way people view Rodgers and the Packers.

Will Aaron Rodgers stay with the Packers?