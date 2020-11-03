The 2020 NFL trade deadline came and went in the blink of an eye without any major trades. The Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans had discussions about a deal for wide receiver Will Fuller, but nothing ever came to fruition.

It’s no secret the Packers could use help at the receiver position. Such has been the case for a few years now. Davante Adams is really Aaron Rodgers’ only elite weapon the Packers quarterback has to work with.

The biggest news of Tuesday’s trade deadline was that the Packers and Texans were discussing a potential trade involving Fuller. The trade would’ve made sense for both parties involved. Houston’s not going anywhere this season and could use a few draft picks. Green Bay, meanwhile, needs another prominent receiver to compliment Adams.

Unfortunately for both teams – and those hoping for a trade deadline splash – a deal never came to be. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports the Packers and Texans simply couldn’t come to an agreement on trade value.

Will Fuller won’t be traded. The #Texans and #Packers couldn’t agree on value. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

This likely means the Green Bay Packers weren’t willing to give up all too much in return for Will Fuller. This would fall in line with a pattern of conservative decision making from the Packers’ front office.

Green Bay has always been reluctant to make any hasty trade decisions. The same habits occurred during Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Packers continue to flounder when it comes to drafting or trading for prominent receivers.