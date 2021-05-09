The NFL Appears To Respond To The Aaron Rodgers Drama

The NFL front office can’t exactly comment on the ongoing drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. But they did recently make one decision that has a lot of people wondering about Rodgers’ future with the team.

Fans recently noticed that the NFL has stopped airing a Schedule Release Show commercial that features Rodgers and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs and Packers are slated to play each other this season.

The NFL has instead replaced that spot with a new commercial. In it, they’ve replaced the Mahomes vs. Rodgers matchup with a Mahomes vs. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson matchup.

It’s a not-so-subtle indication that the NFL is bracing for Rodgers to be traded or at the very least not play. Peter King of NBC Sports recently reported that the Rodgers drama may be causing issues for the NFL’s scheduling since they want to get the ideal matchups in primetime spots.

It goes without saying that if Rodgers leaves Green Bay or just doesn’t play, the Packers become a much less compelling team for primetime.

During the draft, the NFL's schedule-release promotion included "Rogers vs Mahomes." Now? Not. https://t.co/itKakG3IIu — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 9, 2021

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly drawn a line in the sand with the Packers. It’s believed he refuses to rejoin the team for the 2021 season or beyond right now.

Whether or not the Packers trade Rodgers or call his bluff remains to be seen.

But for now, the drama between the two sides is making things harder on almost everyone around and even above them.