The Packers Are Reportedly Signing A New Kicker

The Green Bay Packers removed three key players from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list today, but kicker Mason Crosby remains on it.

Crosby is recovering from offseason surgery, and with the veteran specialist out of action, rookie free agent Gabe Brkic has handled the kicking duties in camp.

Brkic could use some competition though, especially after missing a 32-yard field goal attempt in the preseason opener last week. The Packers are giving it to him in the form of Ramiz Ahmed, a Nevada alum.

Ahmed signed with Green Bay on Sunday, his agent Paul Sheehy announced.

Ahmed kicked for Nevada in 2017 and 2018 after originally walking on with the Wolf Pack. As a senior, he converted 40-of-45 extra points and 15 out of 20 field goals.

Ahmed spent time in training camp with the Chicago Bears in 2020 and also kicked for the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers this spring. With the Maulers, Ahmed set a league record with a 61-yard field goal against the New Jersey Generals.

However, he made just 14-of-22 field goals overall and converted only 7-of-10 extra points.