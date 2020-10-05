The Packers-Falcons Kickoff Time Has Been Changed Again

Just hours before the game is scheduled to be played, we’ve got another change to tonight’s Packers-Falcons kickoff time.

Green Bay and Atlanta will get underway at 9 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field, the Packers confirmed moments ago. Before this announcement, the game was supposed to kick off at 8:50 p.m. ET.

Typically, Monday Night Football matchups begin at 8:15 p.m. ET. However, because the NFL had to push back Chiefs-Patriots to tonight–and that game will start at 7:05 p.m. ET–the league elected to delay kickoff for the nightcap in Green Bay.

Kansas City and New England will be televised on CBS. You can still catch Packers-Falcons on ESPN.

🚨 Game time update 🚨 Kickoff for #ATLvsGB on Monday Night Football is now set for 8 p.m. CT. https://t.co/BojdS21wy9 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 5, 2020

This announcement definitely hurts fans on the East Coast the most. It’s not a huge change overall though.

Green Bay will be looking to move to 4-0 with a win, while the 0-3 Falcons are aiming to finally close out a game after blowing double-digit leads in consecutive weeks.