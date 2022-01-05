The Packers Had Some Big Returns At Practice Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they continue to get healthier as the regular season draws to a close.

Center Josh Myers, who has not played since October 17, and left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has yet to play this season, were back at practice today. It’s possible that both could be factors in the postseason.

In fact, Bakhtiari, who tore his ACL in practice in late December 2020, could play as soon as this weekend against the Detroit Lions.

As promised by LaFleur, T David Bakhtiari & C Josh Myers back at practice for #Packers on Wed.

Only active roster players not practicing were QB Aaron Rodgers & DL Kingsley Keke, who was working off to side.

CB Jaire Alexander, T Billy Turner still on Covid list. pic.twitter.com/CcwTBqY45G — Mike Spofford (@mikespofford) January 5, 2022

Despite various injuries along the offensive line, the Packers have kept on humming, thanks to quality depth and the presence of Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Now, they could be adding two major contributors to the trenches.

Bakhtiari earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2020 before getting hurt, while Myers, a 2021 second-round pick, started five of the first six games for the Packers as a rookie. He injured his knee against the Chicago Bears in Week 6 and had to have surgery.

Green Bay closes out the regular season against the Lions this Sunday and will then have a bye for the first round of the playoffs the following week.