The Packers Have A New Special Teams Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have been looking for a new special teams coordinator ever since they fired Shawn Mennenga earlier this week. They didn’t have to go far to find one though.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers are promoting Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator. Drayton served as the assistant special teams coach this past year and has been with the team since 2018.

With 22 years of coaching experience under his belt, Drayton is an experienced hand at the position. But this will be his biggest job by far.

Drayton has five years of NFL experience and another 14 years coaching in the college ranks. Nine of those seasons were at The Citadel, his alma mater. While at The Citadel, Drayton worked as assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, and cornerbacks coach for the Bulldogs.

The #Packers are promoting Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator, source said. Drayton has paid his dues, from The Citadel to Arena 2 to the Seinajoki (Finland) Crocodiles to the CFL and beyond. Now, he's an NFL coordinator. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2021

The new Packers special teams coordinator has worked with a number of star special teams players throughout his career. Adam Vinatieri, Pat McAfee, JK Scott and Mason Crosby have all enjoyed career years with him on the staff.

While at The Citadel, he also worked with Andre Roberts, who has become one of the NFL’s top returners.

Special teams has been a bit of a vexed unit for the Green Bay Packers these past few years. But perhaps bringing Maurice Drayton into the top role will help them reverse their fortunes.

Did the Packers make the right hire at special teams coordinator?