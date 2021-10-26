The Packers Have Lost Another Key Wide Receiver

Well, it turns out Davante Adams isn’t the only wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers who is in jeopardy of missing Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
On Tuesday, the Packers placed fourth-year wideout Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. His status for Week 8 is now suddenly up in the air.
“The Green Bay Packers have placed WR Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list,” the team announced in a statement. “General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Tuesday.”
Lazard was expected to be the No. 1 wide receiver for the Packers if Adams was unable to play. Now, there’s a real possibility both players will be inactive for Thursday night.
Though he isn’t a household name like Adams, there’s no question that Lazard is an important part of Green Bay’s passing attack. Last Sunday, he had five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown against the Washington Football Team.
Hopefully, the Packers have put an end to this potential COVID-19 outbreak. With kickoff just two days away, the next few rounds of tests will be crucial.
If the Packers are without Adams and Lazard on Thursday night, Aaron Rodgers will need to rely heavily on Randall Cobb, Aaron Jones and Robert Tonyan.
The Packers should provide an update on their COVID-19 situation fairly soon.