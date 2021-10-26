The Packers Have Lost Another Key Wide Receiver

Well, it turns out Davante Adams isn’t the only wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers who is in jeopardy of missing Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

On Tuesday, the Packers placed fourth-year wideout Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. His status for Week 8 is now suddenly up in the air.

“The Green Bay Packers have placed WR Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list,” the team announced in a statement. “General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Tuesday.”

Lazard was expected to be the No. 1 wide receiver for the Packers if Adams was unable to play. Now, there’s a real possibility both players will be inactive for Thursday night.