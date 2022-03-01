There was speculation Aaron Rodgers or the Green Bay Packers would have an update on the MVP’s future on Tuesday. However, the update wasn’t much of an update at all.

Packers GM Brian Gutenkunst had nothing new to share regarding Rodgers’ future on Tuesday. He expects to hear a decision from the veteran quarterback by the start of the new league year.

The Rodgers saga continues.

Packers GM Brian Gutenkunst on Aaron Rodgers. “No new updates.” He does hope to have a decision from Rodgers by the start of the new league year. He also adds that the Rodgers situation is separate from WR Davante Adams’ situation. No bearing on one another. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2022

It’s interesting to note that Gutenkunst affirmed the Aaron Rodgers situation has nothing to do with the Davante Adams situation. He’s joking, right?

There is absolutely no way Rodgers wants to play for the Packers next season if Adams isn’t by his side, and vice versa. Their decisions are bound to be intertwined in some capacity.

Rodgers, meanwhile, is expected to appear on the Pat McAfee Show this afternoon. It’s unlikely he provides any sort of update on his future.