The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Packers Have No New Update On Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

There was speculation Aaron Rodgers or the Green Bay Packers would have an update on the MVP’s future on Tuesday. However, the update wasn’t much of an update at all.

Packers GM Brian Gutenkunst had nothing new to share regarding Rodgers’ future on Tuesday. He expects to hear a decision from the veteran quarterback by the start of the new league year.

The Rodgers saga continues.

“Packers GM Brian Gutenkunst on Aaron Rodgers. ‘No new updates.’ He does hope to have a decision from Rodgers by the start of the new league year,” tweeted NFL insider Field Yates.

It’s interesting to note that Gutenkunst affirmed the Aaron Rodgers situation has nothing to do with the Davante Adams situation. He’s joking, right?

There is absolutely no way Rodgers wants to play for the Packers next season if Adams isn’t by his side, and vice versa. Their decisions are bound to be intertwined in some capacity.

Rodgers, meanwhile, is expected to appear on the Pat McAfee Show this afternoon. It’s unlikely he provides any sort of update on his future.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.