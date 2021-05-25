The Packers Have Some Other Notable Absences Today

Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only notable player on the Green Bay Packers missing out on the team’s OTAs this week.

According to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the Packers are without most of their wide receivers for Tuesday’s practice session. Davante Adams, Devin Funchess, Allen Lazard and Equanimeous St. Brown are all absent.

This is an unfortunate development for Jordan Love, as he won’t get to work with the top wide receivers on the depth chart.

Wood mentioned that Adams has a $500,000 workout bonus attached to his contract. He’s also on the last year of his contract, so he may want to avoid any unnecessary risk before signing a new deal.

Davante Adams’ absence has plenty of company inside #Packers receivers room. No sight of MVS, Allen Lazard, Devin Funchess or EQ St. Brown either. All the TEs are here, but if Packers wanted to get a jumpstart with Jordan Love working with top WRs, they’ll have to wait. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) May 25, 2021

Two weeks ago, Adams spoke to NFL writer Peter King about Green Bay’s situation with Rodgers.

Adams admit that he wants Rodgers under center for Week 1 of the season, but he’ll be ready to catch passes from anyone this fall.

“When it doesn’t work out exactly how you want, you have issues like this,” Adams told King. “But we’re just being positive, I’m just sticking to my training, doing what I have to do to put myself in a position to be ready — whoever my quarterback is come the season. Hope and praying that it’s still Aaron, just so continue what we’ve had going this whole time, but just gonna continue working to see how this plays out.”

We’ll see if Adams returns to the Packers’ facility before Rodgers.