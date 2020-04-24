The Packers Might’ve Just Drafted Aaron Rodgers’ Successor

The Green Bay Packers shocked the entire NFL on Thursday night with their first-round pick. Despite having an all-time great quarterback on their roster in Aaron Rodgers, they traded up to select a quarterback.

Green Bay pulled off a trade with Miami to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick. It’s a surprising move from a team that was one win away from a Super Bowl appearance.

However, it appears the Packers “secretly coveted” Love throughout the draft process. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes Green Bay just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to potentially land a successor to Rodgers.

Rodgers isn’t getting any younger, but there’s an argument to be made that he still has a few good years left in him. After all, he’s still playing well enough to take the team to the NFC Championship Game.

The #Packers secretly coveted #UtahSt QB Jordan Love… and trade up to get him. Aaron Rodgers’ possible successor. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

Love has all the talent necessary to thrive in the NFL. The downside is that he’s still raw from a decision-making standpoint.

It might not be a conventional move, but the Packers can allow Love to sit while remaining a contender with Rodgers under center. This is similar to the team drafting Rodgers when Brett Favre was already on the roster.

Green Bay fans, do you think Love will be the successor to Rodgers?