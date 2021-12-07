The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon.

The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also signed Danny Etling to their practice squad.

Benkert, an undrafted quarterback out of Virginia, has been on the Packers’ practice squad for the entire regular season. He initially joined the team in May.

Etling, meanwhile, has bounced around the league over the past few years. The LSU product has already had stints with the Broncos, Falcons, Patriots and Seahawks.

The Seahawks released Etling in late October. He then signed with the Broncos because Drew Lock was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. His stint with the franchise didn’t last very long, paving the way for him to join the Packers’ practice squad.

The first-team reps will obviously go to Aaron Rodgers this week, but Benkert and Etling need to prepare just in case of an emergency.

Of course, those plans can change if Love gets cleared in time. Since Love is fully vaccinated, he would need two negative tests taken 24 hours apart in order to return in less than 10 days.