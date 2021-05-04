There Appears To Be 1 Favorite Emerging For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been dominating the headlines ever since ESPN insider Adam Schefter said the Green Bay Packers quarterback wants out.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has told the media that he’s not trading Rodgers, but that hasn’t slowed down the rumor mill. It seems like every day there’s a new update on Rodgers and where he may land this offseason.

On Tuesday, ESPN reporter Dianna Russini shared some insight on Rodgers’ situation. She also revealed the current favorite to land the three-time MVP, if he actually gets traded from Green Bay.

“The Denver Broncos continue to be the team I hear that are going to be the most interested and are going to put the most in front of the Green Bay Packers to try to make this trade go down,” Russini said on Get Up.

Russini also mentioned that Green Bay’s front office is “deflated” right now due to all the drama surrounding this situation.

“They’re absolutely deflated at this point. They’ve been trying to fix this. They’ve been trying to mend it. But they know this is up to a strong, stubborn quarterback named Aaron Rodgers, who is going to do what Aaron Rodgers wants to do.”

"The Denver Broncos continue to be the team I hear that are going to be the most interested [in Aaron Rodgers], and are going to put the most in front of the Green Bay Packers to try to make this trade go down." —@diannaESPN 😶 pic.twitter.com/7FmUDtXkLn — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 4, 2021

It must be exhausting for Green Bay to hear about news rumors regarding Rodgers every other day.

As for Russini’s comments about the Broncos, this is not the first time they’ve been linked to Rodgers. They were one of three teams on his wishlist along with the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers might not be traded at all this year, but if he does, fans should expect a deal to occur after June 1. That’s when his salary cap hit will be significantly less.