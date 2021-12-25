There Are 2 NFL Games On Today: Here’s The Christmas Day Schedule

NFL fans are in for a treat this Christmas, as there are two really intriguing matchups on the schedule for this Saturday.

The action kicks off with a showdown between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers. The Browns have been dealing with issues on the COVID-19 front for the past two weeks, but Baker Mayfield is officially back.

As for the Packers, they’re currently playing for the top seed in the NFC. If Aaron Rodgers continues to tear defenses apart, the NFC playoffs will run through Lambeau Field.

Kickoff for the Browns-Packers game is at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Troy Aikman and Joe Buck will be in the booth to call this matchup.

The second game on the Christmas Day schedule features the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.

Arizona is currently on a two-game losing streak, which includes a surprising loss to the Detroit Lions. Indianapolis, meanwhile, is coming off a huge win over the New England Patriots.

The Colts will be missing a few key contributors on the offensive line, but they have more than enough firepower to win tonight. After all, they have an MVP candidate in Jonathan Taylor anchoring their rushing attack.

Kickoff for the Cardinals-Colts game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Joe Davis and Kurt Warner will be on the call for this Week 16 tilt.