There’s Now Speculation About Aaron Rodgers’ Jeopardy! Future

In just a few days, Aaron Rodgers will grace televisions around the country, but he won’t be playing football.

Instead, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will be trying something new: hosting a few episodes of Jeopardy! Rodgers opened up on what he did to prepare for the role, which he’ll hold for two weeks.

“I watched hours and hours and hours of episodes,” Rodgers told Demovsky, via ESPN.com. “Luckily Netflix has a few seasons, and I went back to DVR. But I had to watch from a different perspective — from Alex’s perspective. I couldn’t watch it as a fan anymore.”

After raving about his own performance on the show, one NFL analyst thinks there is a possibility Rodgers considers walking away from the game of football if offered the full-time hosting gig.

Here’s what Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk had to say:

The possibility undoubtedly has crossed his mind. And who would fault him for walking away from a job that has a handful of remaining years for something that he could do for 20, 30, 40 years or more, at eight-figure annual salaries? With Rodgers repeatedly making it clear that he has no interest in becoming an NFL analyst after his football career ends, the best path to big money post-playing would come from pouncing on an opportunity like Jeopardy, even if the timing isn’t entirely perfect.

It would be shocking if Rodgers decided to walk away from his NFL career to become the host of Jeopardy!

He still has three years left on his current contract and could easily fetch more than the $25 million per season he’s currently making from the Packers if he hits the open market.

What will Aaron Rodgers’ next job be?