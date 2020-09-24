Thursday Injury Update For Packers WR Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for a massive NFC game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but it’s still unclear if star receiver Davante Adams will play.

It’s been an ugly start to the season within the NFL regarding injury news. Receivers seem to have been hit the hardest thus far. The Packers aren’t the only team dealing with issues as the Saints are down their most impactful offensive players, receiver Michael Thomas.

As for Adams, he was limited to side work because of a hamstring injury during the Packers’ Thursday practice. It’s an obvious improvement from Wednesday considering Adams missed all of the mid-week practice. But it’s still unclear if he’ll be able to suit up and play against the Saints on Sunday.

The Packers-Saints game could be an NFC Championship Game preview. Both teams are well-equipped for a Super Bowl run as each is led by a prominent veteran quarterback. But it looks like there’s a possibility both Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees have to play without their star receivers in Adams and Thomas.

Davante Adams had a monster Week 1 performance, catching 14 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers’ 43-34 win over the Minnesota Vikings. In limited action last week, Adams had just three receptions for 36 yards.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to do just fine, without Adams chipping in his usual production, in a Week 2 win over the Lions.

The Packers quarterback may need another big game to down the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.