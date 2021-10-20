Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Viral Comment About Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers let the entire world know that he “owns” the Chicago Bears during a 24-14 win over the Green Bay Packers’ arch-rival. Interestingly, Tom Brady decided to weigh in on Rodgers’ now-viral comment.

In his latest podcast with SiriusXM Radio, Brady jokingly congratulated Rodgers on his “shareholder” stake in the Bears. He joked that it’s nice to see that Rodgers has so much going on beyond football with his part ownership of both the Bears and the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I wanted to say congrats to Aaron Rodgers,” Brady said with a smile. “Obviously, he’s a great QB but, I guess he’s now a shareholder of the Bears.”

When Tom Brady was asked how it feels to own Upstate New York, home of the Buffalo Bills – who he’s 32-3 against – he laughed it off.

Aaron Rodgers yelled “I still own you” during Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. The 24-14 win was Rodgers’ 21st win in 26 starts against the Packers’ arch-rival.

Rodgers has won nine of his last 10 starts against the Bears, dating back to 2016. He also beat the Bears at Soldier Field in the 2011 NFC Championship Game en route to winning Super Bowl XLV.

The three-time NFL MVP doesn’t have many more games against the Chicago Bears. His win over them this past week might be one of his last.

But he made sure to make it a memorable one.

