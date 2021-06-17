Tom Brady Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Offseason Drama

With all of the drama going on between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, tons of people have pretty much run out of things to say on the matter. But what does Tom Brady – the last quarterback to face Rodgers in an NFL game – have to say about the drama?

Speaking to USA Today Sports, Brady said he can’t really advise Rodgers in a case like this. He said that he has a lot of respect for Rodgers and believes that he’ll ultimately make the choices that feel right to him.

“I’m not one to give Aaron advice on certain things like that,” Brady said. “I mean, I respect Aaron a lot. Aaron’s going to make the choices he feels are best for him. Everyone has different dynamics in their work.”

“Everyone else has different choices. But I have a lot of respect for Aaron and everything he’s accomplished in the league.”

How many times do you think I can make this joke before July 6th? @AaronRodgers12 @PhilMickelson @b_dechambeau pic.twitter.com/7vkjTtCPJ9 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 15, 2021

Tom Brady outdueled Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship Game this past January. Following the game, Rodgers seemed uncertain on his future with the Packers. That uncertainty kicked off a wild offseason of non-stop rumors and reports on his status with the team.

As for Brady, he won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to claim his seventh ring and fourth fourth Super Bowl in the last seven years.

But while we don’t know if or when Rodgers and Brady may face off again on the gridiron, they’ll be opponents on the golf course later this summer.

