Tom Brady Might Be Out For Revenge Against 1 Packers Coach

The Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play for a spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon. No extra motivation is needed in this game.

However, Tom Brady might have some anyway.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was once called a cheater by one of the Packers’ coaches. Green Bay defensive coordinator Mike Pettine didn’t hold back when discussing the deflategate scandal in New England several years back.

Pettine was with the Browns at the time and he shared his thoughts on the scandal in 2015.

“I didn’t have much of a reaction,” Pettine said in 2015. “Nothing is surprising. He’s one of the best ever and it would be a shame to tarnish that. I guess we’ll see how it plays out.

“I’ve always had a lot respect for him, but also I lose a lot of respect for people who cheat.”

As Radio.com points out, Brady has experienced a lot of success against Pettine-led defenses:

When facing a Pettine-led defense (Jets from 2009-12, Bills 2013, Packers 2018-present), Brady is 10-3, competing 64% of his passes for an average of 269 yards per game to go with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Will Brady go off on Sunday?

Kickoff between Green Bay and Tampa Bay is set for 3:05 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.