Tom Brady Sums Up His Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will go head-to-head as the Green Bay Packers square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is off to one of the best starts of his career. The future Hall of Famer has Green Bay as one of just two undefeated teams left in the NFC.

Rodgers will be facing off against Tom Brady, who has the Buccaneers in contention for a playoff spot. Tampa Bay dropped a surprising game to to the Chicago Bears last Thursday, but come into Sunday’s game well-rested.

Before the two step on the field, Brady summed up how he felt about Aaron Rodgers’ play this season. “Everybody is pretty much in awe of how he makes it look so easy,” Brady said of his opponent.

From one great to another… Tom Brady on Aaron Rodgers-

Through four games, Rodgers has thrown for over 1,200 yards with 13 touchdown and no interceptions on the year. He’s thrown the third-most touchdown passes in the league, despite playing one fewer game than most of his competition.

Brady is no slouch himself this season. In his first season with the Buccaneers, the’s thrown for 1,375 yards with 12 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Green Bay looks to improve to 5-0 on the season, while the Buccaneers are hoping to avoid back-to-back losses.

The Packers and Buccaneers kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.