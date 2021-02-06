Top CFB Assistant Makes Decision On Packers Defensive Coordinator Job

Following this year’s loss in the NFC Championship, the Green Bay Packers decided that defensive coordinator Mike Pettine will not return to the team for the 2021 season. It left a major opening on Matt LaFleur’s staff, but he reportedly found the right candidate for the job.

It turns out that Green Bay wanted to hire Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard for the same position. Leonhard has been on the Badgers’ coaching staff since 2016, working his way up from defensive backs coach to defensive coordinator.

Although he was apparently at the top of the Packers’ wishlist, Leonard has withdrawn from the running. He informed LaFleur that he will not accept the job on Friday.

Leonhard had the chance to make the jump from college to the pros, but he admit that his heart remains in Madison, Wisconsin.

“It was me choosing UW. I want to stay at UW,” Leonhard told Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal. “I want to be at this level right now. Extremely flattered. Awesome opportunity. But it was not the right time for me to go back to the NFL.”

Now that Leonhard is off the board, the Packers will have to shift their focus toward other candidates.

Earlier this week, Green Bay interviewed Matt Burke, Jerry Gray, Chris Kiffin and Ryan Nielson.

The Packers still have plenty of options out there for their defensive coordinator vacancy, but it has to sting just a bit that Leonhard has elected to stay with the Badgers.