Top Packers Wide Receiver "Doubtful" For Game vs. Vikings

GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 02: A general view of Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings on October 2, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers could be without his top wide receiver when the Green Bay Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Packers have listed Allen Lazard as doubtful for their season opener. He has missed every practice session this week due to an ankle injury.

Lazard sustained this ankle injury last week. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Lazard got stepped on.

During the 2021 season, Lazard had 40 catches for 513 yards and eight touchdowns. Now that Davante Adams is out of the picture, Lazard is listed as the top wideout on Green Bay's depth chart.

With Lazard doubtful for Sunday's game, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins will be tasked with keeping the Packers' passing game afloat.

Lazard isn't the only key contributor on the Packers who's in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game.

Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are listed as questionable. The former didn't participate in Friday's practice.

The Packers and Vikings will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.