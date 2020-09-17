Trent Dilfer Thinks He Knows Why Packers Drafted Jordan Love

Of all the head-scratchers in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, few were as big as the Packers’ decision to take Utah State QB Jordan Love.

But NFL analyst Trent Dilfer believes there was a more subtle reason Green Bay took Love than just to get their QB of the future. Appearing on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, Dilfer suggested that drafting Love was an effort to “piss off” Aaron Rodgers.

Russillo asked Dilfer point blank if getting under Rodgers’ skin was part of the plan. Dilfer responded with a resounding “Heck yeah.”

“Heck yeah, and you get a really talented player that needs two or three years to develop,” Dilfer said. “Yeah, you do. You absolutely do. You’re a puppet master if you’re running an NFL organization. You’re pulling the strings to get the most out of the people you have and sometimes that hurts feelings and sometimes that’s not nice.”

Well, if Green Bay was out to light a fire under Rodgers, they seem to have succeeded. In Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers completed 72.7-percent of his passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-34 win.

But they may have pissed off the Packers fan base even more. If the Packers are going Super Bowl or bust this year, a stud rookie receiver could have helped a lot more than Jordan Love.

As long as Rodgers keeps winning though, the ends will pretty much justify the means.

