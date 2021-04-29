2 Teams Named ‘Top Candidates’ For Aaron Rodgers

Well, by now we’ve already heard all about Aaron Rodgers apparently wanting out of Green Bay. But if he is traded, where might he wind up?

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio has an idea, at least. Florio isn’t reporting here, just speculating, but he seems to think the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos would make the most sense.

“Key factors: Rodgers prefers West Coast. Packers will want him out of conference. Packers prefer handing baton to Jordan Love, so they don’t need a QB in return. Top candidates would seem to be Raiders and Broncos, if they’re interested,” Florio wrote.

Let’s take a look at both of these situations. The Raiders have Derek Carr, but one has to think they wouldn’t hesitate to give him up–along with some draft compensation–for Rodgers. You can just see Jon Gruden drooling about the possibility.

As for Denver, well we know they are not sold on Drew Lock, their first round QB from two years ago. The Broncos already traded for Teddy Bridgewater this week and have also been mentioned as being interested in taking a quarterback with the No. 9 overall pick tonight.

Like the Raiders, you have to believe the Broncos would move heaven and Earth to acquire Rodgers as well. They won’t be the only two teams willing to do so.

If Rodgers really is done with the Packers, this is going to get interesting.