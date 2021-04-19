U.S. Senator Has A Funny Message For Aaron Rodgers

A U.S. Senator had a funny message for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers following the end of his two-week stint on Jeopardy!

Captain Mark Kelly, a junior United States Senator from Arizona, wants a rematch with the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Rodgers, who served as a guest host for the popular game show over the past two weeks, had previously defeated Kelly during a Celebrity Jeopardy! episode.

Kelly wants another shot at the MVP quarterback.

“I think I got this one: What is … a rematch?” he tweeted.

Hey, @AaronRodgers12. I think I got this one: What is … a rematch? pic.twitter.com/m9daieepCR — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) April 17, 2021

Rodgers is down – assuming he’s not the permanent host of the show, of course.

Deal my friend 👍🏻 # https://t.co/OyY8whgXu7 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 17, 2021

Jeopardy! has yet to decide on a permanent host in the wake of Alex Trebek’s death. However, Rodgers appears to be one of several names in consideration.

“The best part of guest-hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ is watching the incredibly smart contestants test themselves against the game and against each other,” Rodgers said following his guest hosting stint. “It takes quick reflexes and the ability to make intelligent decisions on the fly to be a ‘Jeopardy!’ champion…something I can definitely relate to.”

Another notable sports figure will be guest hosting the show later this year, as Joe Buck will take over sometime this summer.