Veteran DC Wade Phillips Addresses Packers Speculation

When the Packers parted ways with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine earlier this week, Green Bay fans expected their team to take some time to figure out a path forward. However, 73-year-old Wade Phillips has emerged as a candidate due in part to a unique form of flattery.

The long-time NFL head coach and defensive coordinator took to Twitter to thank Green Bay fans for their support of his candidacy. Apparently, the Packers faithful have advocated for Phillips to take over the vacancy.

“To all the Packers fans on Twitter -Thank you for overwhelming support from the team owners! But I know Matt and he is an outstanding coach and will make the best decision for your team! Period,” Phillips tweeted on Saturday.

Phillips certainly has the pedigree to return to the NFL, regardless of his age. The 73-year-old sounds as sharp as ever and his last two jobs in the league went extremely well. He helped lead the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl victory in 2015 before joining the Rams from 2017-2019. In Los Angeles, Phillips coached in another title contest and was widely revered for his performance under Sean McVay.

He may be the last piece that Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers need to push the Packers into the Super Bowl.

The Packers defense certainly has the talent returning in 2021. Green Bay ranked ninth in the NFL this past season, but play-calling ultimately undid Pettine. LaFleur even deflected part of the blame onto his former defensive coordinator for giving up 21 first half points to the Buccaneers en route to a 31-26 NFC Championship loss.

Pettine also came to Green Bay during Mike McCarthy’s tenure, which may have been another factor in the decision. With him gone, LaFleur can chose who he wants to take over the job and build for another run next year.

Maybe he’ll give Phillips the call to come join him in Green Bay.