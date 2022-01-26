Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team.

According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.

Rodgers is still under contract in Green Bay and the team can apply the franchise tag on Adams to keep him. However, if Rodgers does leave, one possible replacement for him has been floated.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright said he “wouldn’t be surprised” to see the Packers pursue Marcus Mariota if Rodgers leaves.

“If Aaron Rodgers does leave GB, wouldn’t be surprised to see them pursue Marcus Mariota,” he said on Twitter.

If Aaron Rodgers does leave GB, wouldn't be surprised to see them pursue Marcus Mariota. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 26, 2022

It would be an interesting choice for the Packers, considering the team traded up to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. To see them give up assets for a different quarterback would be odd.

Then again, the Packers could just added Mariota to ensure a veteran presence for former first-rounder Jordan Love. By all accounts, Love isn’t ready to start an NFL game, though.

Earlier in the season, he struggled against the Kansas City Chiefs in his debut. To be fair to him, though, he didn’t know he would be starting until a few days earlier.

We’ll just have to wait to find out what the quarterback situation looks like in Green Bay.