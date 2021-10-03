Video: Aaron Rodgers’ Reaction To Mike Tomlin Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in a real fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field today. But in the middle of the intense showdown, there was a fun moment between Rodgers and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

In the middle of the second quarter, Rodgers forced Tomlin to use a timeout after nearly forcing the defense into a mistake. CBS cameras then caught Rodgers looking in Tomlin’s direction and winking.

Tomlin apparently appreciated the look from Rodgers. He gave Rodgers an acknowledgement in response, drawing yet another wink from Rodgers.

It was a pretty interesting scene, and one that quickly made the gears turn in NFL fans’ heads. Some are wondering if that’s a subtle attempt by Tomlin to recruit Rodgers:

Rodgers loves Tomlin. He can’t wait to play for him pic.twitter.com/3JxZnDvw1x — Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) October 3, 2021

I never thought of Pittsburgh as a potential landing spot for Rodge but I’m certainly not against it when the time comes! Rodgers, Tomlin, that defense. I’m DAHN! — Gorilla Matt (@gorilla_matt) October 3, 2021

A bucs vs Steelers super bowl would be a sight to see — Darkskin Promotions (@PromotionsYou) October 3, 2021

This is the only thing keeping me calm for this game — ProyTolamalu (@PTolamalu43) October 3, 2021

I'm sure him and Terry would come to an agreement — WeTheQuesters (@WeTheQuesters) October 3, 2021

Aaron Rodgers has already worked with the Green Bay Packers to orchestrate an end to his time in Titletown. But by the time he hits free agency, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers might be in need of a replacement.

Ben Roethlisberger is 39 years old and has not been playing his best football lately. This could very well be his final year in Pittsburgh depending on how things play out.

And if the Steelers are recruiting a new quarterback in the 2022 or 2022 offseason, Rodgers would be an obvious target for a team with as many weapons as Pittsburgh.

Would Aaron Rodgers ever play for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers?