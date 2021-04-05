Video: Contestant’s Final Jeopardy Response To Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

The first episode of Aaron Rodgers‘ stint as host of Jeopardy! airs tonight and from what we’ve seen so far we’re in for a treat.

During Final Jeopardy, a contestant named Scott wrote down for his answer “Who decided to kick that field goal?” The entire studio burst into laughter, clearly getting the reference.

The “field goal” is in reference to the Packers’ decision to go for a field goal on 4th-and-goal from the 8-yard line with two minutes remaining in the NFC Championship Game. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was heavily criticized for not going for the touchdown in that situation. The Packers would lose the game and miss the Super Bowl as a result.

If the comment bothered Aaron Rodgers at all, he did a good job of hiding it. Taking it in stride Rodgers responded, “That is a great question. It should be correct, but for this game today that’s incorrect.”

Luckily for the contestant, he didn’t bet any money on that being the answer to Final Jeopardy.

Early look: a contestant’s answer during Final Jeopardy: “Who decided to kick that field goal?” Aaron Rodgers takes it in stride: “That is a great question.” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wd0vFZiL6I — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 5, 2021

On social media just about everyone is having a ball with that bold answer.

“Wow savage move by (Bills head coach) Sean McDermott,” ESPN’s Mike Clay replied.

“If that guy had bet all $9300, Rodgers would’ve reimbursed him and said, “It was worth every penny.”” one fan wrote.

“Hahaha. Okay, I’ll watch tonight,” wrote another.

Tonight is the first episode of a two-week stint for Rodgers in the role previously held by the late-great Alex Trebek. He’s off to a great start.