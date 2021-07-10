Video Of This Aaron Rodgers Throw Is Going Viral

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback (maybe?) Aaron Rodgers finally defeated Tom Brady.

Just a few months after losing to Brady in the NFC title game, Rodgers exacted his revenge. The reigning NFL MVP and Bryson DeChambeau took down Brady and Phil Mickelson in “The Match” this week.

Just a few days later, Rodgers was back out on the golf course. He and many other former athletes and celebrities teed it up at the American Century Championship – a celebrity golf tournament.

The tournament takes place on Lake Tahoe, giving fans the chance to watch golf from their boats. One of the fans along the golf course received a nice treat when Rodgers launched a throw into the abyss.

Check it out.

RODGERS PUT THIS BALL ON THE MOON (via cartereckl/IG) pic.twitter.com/hK5ORgduZN — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 10, 2021

It looked like Rodgers threw the ball an entire football field. We may never know exactly how far it traveled, but it’s clear that Rodgers has a cannon.

Of course, that’s nothing new to football fans who have watched him dominate opposing defenses for years.

While Rodgers is enjoying life on the course recently, fans are wondering if he’ll be back on the field in 2021. He hasn’t reported to the Packers yet this offseason and appears to still be in a standoff with the organization.

Will he be back for the 2021 season?