Watch: Aaron Rodgers Disappointed In Today’s Jeopardy Contestants

Aaron Rodgers isn’t even done with his stint as guest host of Jeopardy!, and the Green Bay Packers superstar has already provided some memorable moments.

We’ve seen Rodgers have some funny interactions with contestants, and it looks like there was another one today. It happened when none of the three participants could answer a question about an NFL team that won multiple titles.

“In the 1960s, these Midwesterners earned 5 NFL championship trophies,” read the clue. The answer, of course, is the Packers.

In the clip below, you can see Rodgers incredulously provide the answer after the buzzer sounds without a guess from any of the panelists. When one contestant correctly answers a subsequent question about the Boston Celtics, Rodgers has a tremendous response.

“Oh you know that one, huh?” he says.

Aaron Rodgers couldn't believe it 😅pic.twitter.com/hX6uY6ZSpp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 13, 2021

Hey, not everybody on Jeopardy! is an NFL buff. It’s sort of surprising that none of the players even attempted to guess the Packers though, considering Rodgers is hosting.

Rodgers will finish his two-week hosting run this Friday, April 16. He’ll be succeeded by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.