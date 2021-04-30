What Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Told Teammates About His Future With Packers

The Green Bay Packers have made it pretty clear that they have no plans to trade three-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But Rodgers has offered up a message of his own to his Packers teammates.

On Friday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that Rodgers has told his own teammates that he doesn’t want to return to the team. That’s a pretty strong indicator that he won’t be back, regardless of whether he’s traded or not.

“It’s legitimate,” Schefter said. “He’s told some teammates… that he doesn’t plan to return.”

There were some reports yesterday linking Aaron Rodgers with a trade to the Denver Broncos. But the Packers quickly and publicly denied that any team will be getting their star quarterback.

The bad blood between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers may have begun in earnest at last year’s NFL Draft. Without informing Rodgers, the Packers drafted Utah State QB Jordan Love in the first round, rather than a weapon for Rodgers to throw the ball to.

Rodgers proved that the Packers don’t need Love now by having an MVP season and leading them to the NFC Championship Game. But after their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he sounded uncertain of his future with the team.

That future with the Packers seems all the more uncertain for Aaron Rodgers now.

Will we see Aaron Rodgers ever play another down in Green Bay?