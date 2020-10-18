What Aaron Rodgers Said After His Breakup With Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are currently playing in what might be the biggest game of their regular season, facing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay.

It’s been a great start to the season for Rodgers and the Packers, who are undefeated through games.

Rodgers has to be feeling good about this start, especially after his offseason. The All-Pro quarterback both went through a breakup with Danica Patrick and watched his team select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.

The star NFL quarterback had a telling comment on his mindset after everything that’s happened this year.

“I have just a new and increased love of life. And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said on The Pat McAfee Show.

“And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

Patrick had some telling comments of her own.

The former NASCAR star sent a not-so-subtle warning to her next boyfriend.

“The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts,” Patrick said on Quibi’s “The Rachel Hollis Show.” “Cause I’ve gotten to know me so much more. So it’s gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that’s the challenge with a relationship.”

Hopefully both Aaron and Danica are able to find true happiness moving forward.

Green Bay and Tampa Bay, meanwhile, are currently playing on FOX. The Packers are leading, 3-0, early in the first quarter.