What Aaron Rodgers Said After His Breakup With Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers is set to play in one of the biggest games of his career on Sunday afternoon.

The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon. The Packers and the Bucs are playing for a spot in the Super Bowl.

It’s been an eventful past 12 months for Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback lost in the NFC Championship Game in January 2020, saw his team draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and broke up with his girlfriend, Danica Patrick, before the regular season began.

While it’s unclear what exactly happened between Rodgers and Patrick, the All-Pro quarterback had a telling comment after the breakup.

“I have just a new and increased love of life. And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback told Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk earlier this year.

“And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

Rodgers will attempt to have some fun on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between the Packers and Bucs is set for 3:05 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.