What Aaron Rodgers Told Kyler Murray After Cardinals, Packers Game

The football gods graced fans with another terrific game on Thursday night, despite both teams being severely short-handed.

The Green Bay Packers entered without star wide receiver Davante Adams. But that’s not all. The team’s other two top options, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were both out as well.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, were without star pass rusher J.J. Watt and were forced to play their third-string center – who had a few errant snaps. Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also only played a handful of snaps due to a hamstring injury.

While injuries could have been the story of the game, both teams put together solid performances. Arizona had the ball and a shot to win the game late in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 24-21 with 15 seconds left on the clock, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped back to pass. He looked for wide receiver A.J. Green in the corner of the endzone, but Green apparently didn’t know where the ball was going.

Packers corner Rasul Douglas made a great play on the ball for a game-ending interception.

Following the disastrous end of the game for the Cardinals, Aaron Rodgers revealed his message for fellow star quarterback Kyler Murray.

“We’ll see you in the playoffs,” Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers on what he told Kyler Murray after the game: “We’ll see you in the playoffs.” — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 29, 2021

Fans can only hope. The Packers and the Cardinals put on a show Thursday night despite being severely banged up.

Hopefully a playoff meeting features a healthy Devante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins.

We’ll be waiting.