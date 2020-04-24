What Aaron Rodgers Was Hoping For In The NFL Draft

With the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected QB Jordan Love, effectively making him the heir-apparent to Aaron Rodgers.

It’s always an awkward situation when a team drafts your successor while you’re on the team. Rodgers found that out for himself firsthand as he spent his first three NFL seasons bench-warming for Brett Favre.

But it should go without saying that a quarterback to warm the bench – or even challenge him for the starting job – wasn’t what Rodgers wanted from this draft. He made that much clear in a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Speaking to the former NFL punter, Rodgers advocated for the Packers to use their first-round pick to select a skill position player, something the team hadn’t done since they drafted him 15 years ago.

“We haven’t picked a skill player in the first round in 15 years, so that would be kind of cool.”

Since Rodgers was drafted 24th overall in 2005, the highest drafted skill player the Packers have taken is Jordy Nelson No. 36 overall in 2008.

But the Packers appear to be prioritizing the long-term future over getting the best out of Rodgers’ remaining years.

It’ll be interesting to see how Rodgers and Love will get along under Matt LaFleur’s tutelage in the years to come.