What Brett Favre Has Said About The Aaron Rodgers Situation

Brett Favre knows a thing or two about leaving Green Bay following a sensational career with the Packers. The Hall of Fame quarterback played for the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings following a lengthy stint in Green Bay.

Could Aaron Rodgers do the same?

The Packers’ current star quarterback reportedly wants out of Green Bay. Rodgers is reportedly frustrated with how he’s been treated by the organization. Adam Schefter reported on NFL Draft night that Rodgers had informed the Packers that he did not want to return for the 2021 season.

Green Bay has yet to give into Rodgers’ trade request, though it’s possible he could be moved before the season starts. There’s one team getting mentioned the most for a Rodgers trade.

Favre has weighed in on the situation, giving his honest opinion on Rodgers’ future with the franchise. He finds it hard to believe that Rodgers will be back for another season.

“Knowing Aaron, and I think I know him fairly well, if he has a grudge, whether it be against the organization or a player or an arch rival, family, friends, he ain’t budging. I don’t see him coming back if this is not resolved, whatever the issue is. Even if it’s resolved but he feels like they have one up on him, he ain’t going to play. Knowing Aaron, he would sit,” Favre said earlier this month, via WISN-TV in Milwaukee.

Things can change, of course, but that’s a pretty telling comment from Favre.

Where do you see Rodgers playing in 2021?