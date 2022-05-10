Report: What Packers Would Likely Take For Jordan Love

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during warmups before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst recently turned some heads with his comments about Jordan Love.

When discussing Love's future with the Packers, Gutekunst didn't really have a clear plan.

“He’s going into his third year. He showed really good signs last year. I think his future is bright," Gutekunst said, via ProFootballTalk. "As far as what his future is with us, we’ll kind of see how that goes. Obviously, with what we’ve done with Aaron and how long Aaron wants to play, that will factor in down the road. But we’re not making any of those decisions right now."

Though the Packers seem content with Love as their backup quarterback for the 2022 season, there's plenty of trade speculation circulating on social media.

On the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on Love's trade value.

Rapoport believes a second-round pick would be enough to get the Packers to move on from Love. He even thinks a third-round pick might do the trick.

Rapoport isn't very confident that a fourth-round pick would be enough to get a deal done.

"I guarantee someone would trade a fifth-rounder for Jordan Love," Rapoport said. "I'm sure someone would trade a fourth-rounder for Jordan Love. But is that enough for the Packers, God forbid something happens to Aaron Rodgers, to do it and figure it out later."

In six career appearances, Love has 411 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Packers might have to make a tough decision on Love at some point within the next year.