Whenever there is a January playoff game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, the weather is always a major talking point.

Considering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Packers’ opponent in tomorrow’s NFC Championship Game, are a warm weather team, fans and pundits alike are paying even closer attention to the elements.

Fortunately, it looks like the Bucs are going to avoid a disaster scenario weather-wise. According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, who is out in Green Bay for the game, any snow that the area is getting overnight will dissipate by game time.

It will be cold (of course), but not brutally cold like the famous “Ice Bowl” or the last time the Packers hosted an NFC title game, against the New York Giants 13 years ago.

Looks like Green Bay will get snow overnight but should be done by Sunday morning. Tarp will catch all of that, and the game will be played in the high 20s. Not much wind either. I'd say that's as good a deal as the Bucs could hope for. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 23, 2021

The wind is an important thing to consider. If it remains a non-factor, that’s a huge break for Tampa Bay’s passing game.

Just this week, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said the wind at Lambeau could be a much bigger issue than the cold temperature.

“The wind is a much, much bigger factor,” Arians said on Thursday. “I don’t consider it cold unless it’s single digits. It’s not going to affect the game at 28 degrees, but the wind really affects the game.”

The NFC Championship Game will kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET tomorrow on FOX.